South Lake Tahoe evacuation orders lifted as firefighters make progress

© Getty images

Evacuation orders in South Lake Tahoe were lifted on Sunday as firefighters made headway in battling a wildfire.

The Caldor Fire, which spans the area surrounding South Lake Tahoe, has burned more than 216,000 acres and was 48 percent contained as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters have been working to stop the fire from damaging the ski resorts and other buildings in the heavily trafficked area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The expanding fire, which started on Aug. 14, had prompted a number of evacuation orders last week.

On Sunday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced that evacuation orders in El Dorado County were downgraded to evacuation warnings — which includes South Lake Tahoe City and north of the City of South Lake Tahoe — allowing thousands of residents to return home after being forced out a week ago.

The areas of Fallen Leaf Lake, Christmas Valley, Meyers and North Upper Truckee, however, remain under an evacuation order.

In addition to the Caldor Fire, Northern California is also grappling with the Dixie Fire, which as of Sunday spanned five counties in Northern California near Chico.

It has burned more than 914,000 acres and was 58 percent contained as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The weather in California last week helped firefighters contain the blaze, according to the Times.

While much of the fire’s northwestern edge along U.S. Highway 50 is contained, officials are worried that more wind and hotter temperatures could cause the fire to break through the containment zone in certain areas, the Times reported.

Firefighters were also contending with three new wildfires ignited in California on Sunday: the Aruba Fire, which sparked in San Diego County; the Bridge Fire, which sparked in Placer; and the Lawrence Fire, which sparked in Amador County.