4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
