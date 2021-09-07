Mansfield Weather Forecast

MANSFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



