Daily Weather Forecast For Lawton
LAWTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0