Charleston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLESTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
