Daytona Beach, FL

A rainy Tuesday in Daytona Beach — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Daytona Beach, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Daytona Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bog7Zat00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

