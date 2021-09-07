CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State can challenge Clemson? Overreactions galore

By Andrew Carter
myrtlebeachonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might’ve been the best opening weekend of college football ever, what with an instant classic between Notre Dame and Florida State and an old-school Georgia-Clemson affair that would have pleased the most grizzled of football purists. An overreaction, to offer such praise? For sure — but that’s what Week Ones are all about: overreactions. Forming opinions off of extremely small sample sizes. Flying way too high if your team happened to emerge victoriously, and sinking way too low if your team happened to lose.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Shelley Meyer Reacts To Urban Meyer, USC Rumors

Just over 24 hours ago, the USC Trojans shocked the college football world when the program announced its moving on from head coach Clay Helton. The divorce isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing is. Helton has been on thin ice seemingly during his entire time in charge of the Trojans program, but a brutal loss to Stanford was the final blow.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Mystery solved: FOX Sports finds out who left the rubber duck at midfield of Ohio Stadium

Remember the rubber duck that was left behind after Oregon’s upset win over Ohio State on Saturday?. FOX Sports found the culprits. After Ohio Stadium cleared out, two young fans — Brixton and Dublin — climbed down on the field and placed the duck at midfield. Security didn’t seem to mind, and the troll job went viral on social media almost right away.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia, Penn State rise as North Carolina falls in new college football rankings

The college football rankings are set for an update when the new AP Top 25 is released Tuesday, two days later than usual to accommodate for the sport's extended weekend at the start of September. New rankings for the top teams in the country were almost guaranteed after a weekend that saw five games between teams ranked opponents with three more top 25 teams losing to unranked foes.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Appalachian State#American Football#Notre Dame#Ecu#Bank Of America Stadium#Big Mayo#N C State#Tigers#W 45 0#Usf#Sec#Louisiana Tech#Coastal Carolina#Unc#College Football Playoff#Acc#Virginia Tech Up
The Spun

Florida Player Has 1 Question For Alabama Ahead Of Huge SEC Showdown

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida are set to face off in a big-time SEC matchup later this week. The Crimson Tide are coming off two dominant victories through their first two games of the season: a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami and a 48-13 win over Mercer. The Gators also impressed through their first two contests, notching victories over Florida Atlantic (35-14) and USF (42-20).
ALABAMA STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

Clemson’s kickoff time set for ACC game against NC State

The ACC announced Clemson will play NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be played on ABC or ESPN. The TV designation will be set after this week’s games. For Clemson, it will be the squad’s first true road contest, despite playing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

NC State's 20 Most Important Players 2021: LB Payton Wilson, No. 2

NC State will get its 2021 football season started in three days, kicking off against South Florida inside Carter-Finley Stadium. Following an 8-4 season, the Wolfpack is eyeing even more this fall with more than 20 starters returning along with nearly the entire coaching staff leading the way. But it...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy