Idaho Falls Weather Forecast
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
