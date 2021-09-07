Idaho Falls Weather Forecast

IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.