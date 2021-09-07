‘Welcome to Boating’ Clinics Scheduled for September

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Annapolis School of Seamanship, and the Boat U.S. Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are sponsoring free “Welcome to Boating” clinics at Sandy Point State Park. The clinics — held on Friday September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 18 from 10 am to 4 p.m. — will provide instruction for new and experienced boaters on how to properly launch, load, retrieve, and dock a trailerable boat.