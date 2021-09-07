Cass County Local Food Policy Council Expands Coupons to Farm Stands for Fall 2021

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) reports they have expanded their 2021 farmers market coupons to be used at approved farm stands for the remainder of 2021. Although the printed coupons indicate they are only redeemable at farmers markets in Cass County, as of September 2, the coupons will also be redeemable at approved Cass County farm stands. The coupons were distributed at schools, food pantries, and other events throughout the summer, and were originally designed to be redeemed at Cass County’s four farmers markets: