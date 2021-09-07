CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Chile copper exports soar in August on high prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Updates with additional context, value of imports)

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chilean copper exports soared 40.5% in value in August from a year earlier amid high global prices for the red metal, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The price of copper - a key metal in construction and electric vehicle manufacturing - hit record highs earlier this year and has remained higher than long-term averages, bringing a windfall to Chile, the world’s top copper producer.

Total exports of copper jumped to $4.383 billion last month, more than half the value of the country’s overall exports, which hit $7.822 billion in August.

Chile reported a trade surplus of $6 million, the bank said, as imports in August also soared 73%, to $7.816 billion.

Chile’s state miner Codelco is the world’s largest copper producer and global miners BHP, Anglo American and Antofagasta, among others, also have operations in the country. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slips from 7-year high despite record global prices

(Adds latest prices, production status) Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday from a seven-year high in the prior session on forecasts for demand to ease in a couple weeks as the weather starts to turn seasonally cooler. Traders, however, noted current and future prices remained elevated because the weather was still expected to stay hotter than normal through late September, U.S. and European gas storage was lower than usual going into the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks, and gas prices around the world were at or near record levels, keeping demand for U.S. exports high. In addition, U.S. production remains slow to recover after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast. U.S. gas futures have surged more than 25% since late August when Ida entered the Gulf of Mexico. Front-month gas futures for October delivery fell 9.3 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $4.938 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since February 2014 for a second day in a row. For the week, the front-month was up about 5%, putting it up for a third week in a row for the first time since June. Strong gains in the October contract over the past few weeks have cut the November futures premium over October NGV21-X21 to its lowest since April 2020. In addition, the premium of March 2022 futures over April 2022 NGH22-J22 rose to a record high this week. The market uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006. While futures for the next six months were trading down, most of 2022 and 2023 were trading higher with Calendar 2022 rising over $4 per mmBtu for the first time. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 89.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August due mostly to Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. About 1.7 bcfd, or 76%, of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in since Ida, according to government data. U.S. power company Entergy Corp said about 170,000 of its Louisiana customers were still without service, down from a peak of 902,000 who lost power due to Ida. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.3 bcfd this week to 87.7 bcfd next week before easing to 87.1 bcfd in two weeks when the weather starts to cool. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has risen to an average of 10.8 bcfd so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August as buyers around the world keep buying all the super-chilled gas the United States can produce. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Gas in Europe and Asia was trading around $20 and $19 per mmBtu, respectively, compared with just $5 for the U.S. fuel. Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, were at a record high. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 10 Sep 3 Sep 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 52 86 79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,990 2,923 3,601 3,237 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.6% -7.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.01 4.96 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 19.91 19.24 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 18.63 18.65 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 17 17 37 29 34 U.S. GFS CDDs 149 142 103 135 116 U.S. GFS TDDs 166 159 140 164 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.5 89.9 90.3 90.2 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.0 7.2 6.5 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.5 97.0 97.4 96.8 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.6 2.7 2.1 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.3 5.8 6.1 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.5 11.0 11.0 5.5 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.7 4.8 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.8 4.0 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 37.1 32.4 32.1 33.8 32.8 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 21.0 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.8 67.9 68.0 70.5 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 92.0 87.3 87.7 84.1 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.97 4.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.17 4.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.57 6.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.07 4.17 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.76 4.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.20 4.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.96 19.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.63 4.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 43.25 47.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.00 44.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.00 50.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 85.00 300.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 118.75 312.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 97.00 235.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
TRAFFIC
