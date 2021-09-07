Concord Weather Forecast
CONCORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
