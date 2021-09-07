CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can the State's Unemployment System Be Fixed? If So, How?

By Bryan Renbaum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy MarylandReporter.com/Capital News Service, a student-powered news organization run by the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism. The Maryland Department of Labor’s distribution of unemployment insurance benefits has been so badly mismanaged that state lawmakers and the state’s entire congressional delegation are still baffled as to why 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic thousands have yet to be paid and some cannot even get a claims representative on the phone despite having made repeated calls.

