Chico Daily Weather Forecast

CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 104 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



