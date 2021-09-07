Chico Daily Weather Forecast
CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
