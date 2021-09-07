Rock Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



