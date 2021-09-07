Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
