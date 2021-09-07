Weather Forecast For Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.