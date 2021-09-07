Redding Daily Weather Forecast
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 106 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 105 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
