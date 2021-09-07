Redding Daily Weather Forecast

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 106 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 105 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.