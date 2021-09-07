Manchester Weather Forecast
MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
