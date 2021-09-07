Manchester Weather Forecast

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



