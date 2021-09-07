Provo Weather Forecast
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
