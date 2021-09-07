Duluth Daily Weather Forecast
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
