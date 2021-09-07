Bellingham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
