Myrtle Beach, SC

A cloudy Tuesday in Myrtle Beach today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 7 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Myrtle Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0bog5W1800

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

