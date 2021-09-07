Bloomington Daily Weather Forecast
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
