4-Day Weather Forecast For Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



