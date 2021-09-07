Toms River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TOMS RIVER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



