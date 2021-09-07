Toms River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOMS RIVER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
