Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0