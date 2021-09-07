3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Billings
(BILLINGS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Billings. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Billings:
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
