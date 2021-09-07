Santa Barbara Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.