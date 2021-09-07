CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Maria

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 7 days ago

SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bog52rp00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SANILAC AND SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ubly, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Harbor Beach around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tyre, Ruth, Redman, Palms, Parisville, Helena, White Rock, Rapson, Verona and Minden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belpre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macksville, Lewis, Belpre and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sanilac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANILAC COUNTY At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Applegate, or near Croswell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Lexington around 635 PM EDT. Port Sanilac around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Richmondville and Forester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
97
Followers
236
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy