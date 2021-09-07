4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
