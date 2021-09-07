CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Killeen

Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 8 days ago

KILLEEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bog506N00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Alameda Daily

Alameda Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alameda: Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18:
ALAMEDA, CA
Oakland Observer

Oakland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakland: Wednesday, September 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 18:
OAKLAND, CA
Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
124
Followers
232
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy