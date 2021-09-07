Saginaw Weather Forecast

SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



