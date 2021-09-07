Newark Weather Forecast
NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
