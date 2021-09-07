Las Cruces Daily Weather Forecast

LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



