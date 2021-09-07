4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.