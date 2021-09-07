4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0