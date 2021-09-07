South Bend Weather Forecast
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
