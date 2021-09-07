Victory Weather Forecast
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
