Victory Weather Forecast

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



