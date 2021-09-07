Olympia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
