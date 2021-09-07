Olympia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



