New Haven Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
