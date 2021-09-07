Mission Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F 1 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 75 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F 1 to 13 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.