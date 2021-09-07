Charleston Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
