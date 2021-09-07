Charleston Daily Weather Forecast

CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



