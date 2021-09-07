4-Day Weather Forecast For Pacific House
PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
