4-Day Weather Forecast For Pacific House

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



