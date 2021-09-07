Weather Forecast For Worcester

WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



