Weather Forecast For Worcester
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
