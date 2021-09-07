Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
