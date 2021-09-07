Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



