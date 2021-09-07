Tuesday set for rain in New Post — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NEW POST, WI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in New Post, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Post:

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.