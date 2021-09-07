4-Day Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
