4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze High 88 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Haze High 82 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.