Newell Daily Weather Forecast
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke during the day; while smoke then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 9
Patchy Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0