Weather Forecast For New Shoreham

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 66 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



