Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
