Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
