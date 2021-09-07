Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.