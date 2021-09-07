CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Second Coming’ of NFTs and What Is Driving New Wave

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the major driving forces of the NFT market in Q2 and Q3 2021 was and still is the rise of NFT avatar collections and the comeback of legacy projects like CryptoKitties. When Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as ‘Beeple’ sold his artwork “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” at a Christie’s auction for $69.3 million in March 2021, many market experts expected the imminent decline of the NFT space. After hitting such a high point, the only logical follow on for the NFT markets had to be a negative trend and a gradual stabilization of prices. But instead, the NFT market used the spike in interest to build momentum for the second NFT boom. While the first wave was largely driven by NFT art and speculations on the digital art market, now we are seeing new trends and NFT use cases emerging. Beginning as a small niche in the market, NFTs have gone on to be one of the main drivers for the whole blockchain and crypto industry.

MARKETS

